ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Louvre Abu Dhabi added to its digital offering by releasing a 20-minute cinematic podcast entitled, 'We Are Not Alone'.

Composed and produced by Soundwalk Collective, an experimental group of artists and musicians, this podcast invites audiences to discover Louvre Abu Dhabi’s unique architecture through a science-fiction narrative, a statement by the museum said on Monday.

The podcast is accompanied by a short film that reimagines the museum as the backdrop to this poetic tale that takes place in a post-human galaxy thousands of years in the future.

We Are Not Alone by Soundwalk Collective is available on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s website in six languages. The story is narrated in the voices of renowned international talents including Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi in Arabic, American actor Willem Dafoe in English, French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg in French and English, Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu in Mandarin, Russian is narrated by DJ, singer and producer Nina Kraviz, and German by filmmaker and playwright Wim Wenders.

The work utilises an original script written by Stephan Crasneanscki. The story draws on the unique geometry, architecture and concepts behind Louvre Abu Dhabi’s creation.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, commented, "In these unprecedented times, museums have a responsibility to encourage optimism and positivity in society.

I am proud to see Louvre Abu Dhabi fulfilling this role and continuing to boost public morale with ever new and innovative campaigns."

"Louvre Abu Dhabi tells the story of art history throughout the ages," said Manuel Rabate, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi. "As we always look for new ways to experiment and innovate, we continue to explore new narratives inspired by our architecture and collection. We Are Not Alone is yet another example of our innovative approach to sharing stories of cultural connections," he added.

The podcast represents the first part of the collaboration with Soundwalk Collective, offering a preview of an on-site 40-minute audio tour that will be available to visitors through Louvre Abu Dhabi’s multimedia guide at a later stage.

The podcast by Soundwalk Collective is part of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s extensive digital offering, providing free access to more content through virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is also participating in CulturAll, a new initiative launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to bring the emirate’s cultural landmarks online for audiences to enjoy their offerings from home.