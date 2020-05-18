Louvre Abu Dhabi releases curated playlists inspired by museum’s collection

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of an offering that will see the museum's collections interpreted through the art of music.

The partnership with anghami, the MENA region’s largest music streaming app, will see the curation of audio playlists with a bespoke selection of soundtracks that respond to different themes, moods and inspirations found in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collections, a joint statement by the musuem and streaming app said.

"Our partnership with anghami is a testament to our ongoing engagement with the creative industry in the region. The playlists offer a new and innovative dimension for audiences to experience Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection through the universal language of music," said Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

"We are excited to expand our digital offering to feature not just visual art, but also other forms of culture that offer different perspectives, new discoveries and inspiring encounters with human creativity. These kinds of initiatives showcase the brilliant work conducted by our interpretation and cultural programming teams behind the scenes to keep our audiences engaged at a time when they cannot physically access the museum."

To create the right experience through music, anghami’s team of curators conducted deep-dive research to collect the sounds that resonate with the artworks on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The research resulted in a variety of music choices that also depicts how sound evolved throughout the years. Each of the seven created playlists contains 20-30 tracks, hand selected by anghami’s curators.

The playlists feature a range of different music genres, mirroring moods and artworks from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s galleries, re-interpreting the experience of visiting the museum through music.

"Our focus at anghami has always been to support our community across the MENA region, especially around nurturing the world of arts," said Elie Abou Saleh, Vice President for the GCC Market at anghami. "Our partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi is a further step in that direction. Both teams have worked closely to use the power of sound to transport listeners into a journey of time, divided across the centuries, in a similar manner to what one might experience visually while visiting Louvre Abu Dhabi," he added.

The first seven playlists, the statement noted, include the series A Journey Through Civilisations, featuring world music tracks, Contemplative Vibes, allowing listeners to relax and unwind with a selection of alternative and chill-out tracks, Eternal Classics, a selection of classical music, Louvre Abu Dhabi Collabs., featuring tracks by artists that have collaborated with the museum, Electro Pulse, featuring electro and rock music, Colourful Rhythms, a joyful and uplifting playlist, as well as Family Times, which includes cross-generational tracks.

Louvre Abu Dhabi x anghami playlists are accessible through Louvre Abu Dhabi’s and anghami’s websites and anghami’s mobile app, which can be downloaded from App Store and Google Play. Users can access Louvre Abu Dhabi’s playlists on anghami for free once they have logged in.