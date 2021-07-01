Louvre Abu Dhabi signs MoU with United Arab Emirates University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to H.H. the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), received a delegation from Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways of cooperation between Louvre Abu Dhabi and UAE University.

Louvre Abu Dhabi recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAEU to establish a framework for and promote future cooperation in areas of academic research and professional development. The MoU refers to developing ways of cooperation between the museum and the university in various aspects, including internship programmes, collaborative research projects, joint scientific and educational activities, and exchange of scientific information and education materials. It also refers to streamlining access to activities and offerings exposure to each party through research projects, events, seminars and conferences.

This MoU further solidifies the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to education and knowledge development within the UAE. Since its launch in November 2017, Louvre Abu Dhabi has made education a priority, regularly welcoming school groups, travelling to universities to engage professors and students, offering guided youth tours, and hosting an extensive year-round programme of workshops, activities, performances and other events.

The museum has also developed special year-long membership passes – Teacher Pass and Youth Pass – for teachers and youth alike.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "Our collaboration, through this MoU, with one of the region’s highest-ranked universities reflects Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening relationships with local academic and research institutions. By sharing our expertise in our specialist areas and creating inclusive opportunities, we hope to empower and inspire the next generation, the student body of United Arab Emirates University. We look forward to advancing academic and cultural exchange in the UAE together."

Prof. Hasan Al Naboodah, Dean of College of Humanities and Social Sciences at United Arab Emirates University, said, "This MoU with the Louvre Abu Dhabi represents an exceptional opportunity to further not only mutual academic interests, but especially to continue building a long-lasting partnership that benefits students, researchers, families, and indeed the wider society. Common initiatives shall bring people together through culture and knowledge, which are both essential components of education."