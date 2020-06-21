UrduPoint.com
Louvre Abu Dhabi To Re-open June 24

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st June 2020 (WAM) - Tickets can now be purchased on Louvre Abu Dhabi's website ahead of the museum's reopening this Wednesday, June 24.

Visitors will once again be able to experience Louvre Abu Dhabi's world-class collection and view its latest international exhibition, Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West, which will run from July 1 and extended until October 18.

Entry will be free for guests under the age of 18, as part of the museum's mission to engage the young audiences and families.

Manuel Rabaté, director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, assured that appropriate health and safety measures have been put in place - including thermal scanning, new opening hours, and limiting the number of visitors every hour. Masks and gloves will also be mandatory.

"We look forward to giving our museum back to the community and resuming our physical role as a space for sharing our many stories of cultural connections. As we prepare to reopen, we are furthering our commitment to being a mindful museum - a concept that has always been a part of our DNA and is now more urgent than ever before," said Rabaté.

"I want to thank our dedicated staff for their resilience and hard work to prepare for this moment. We are eager and excited to welcome back visitors soon."

Among the safety rules that the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be implementing are: - New opening hours: 10am - 6.30pm daily, closed on Monday. Last museum entry at 5:30pm - The number of visitors per hour will be limited to allow for social distancing - Tickets can be purchased only via Louvre Abu Dhabi's website and must be booked for a specific arrival time slot. Once at the museum, visitors may visit for up to three hours - Temperatures of all visitors will be checked upon their arrival - Masks and gloves are required for all visitors throughout their stay at the museum - Only credit card or smart payments will be accepted at all museum outlets, including food and beverage sites and the boutique

