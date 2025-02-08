Louvre Abu Dhabi Welcomes 1.4m+ Visitors In 2024
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Louvre Abu Dhabi has recorded more than 1.4 million visitors in 2024, marking its highest attendance since its grand opening and bringing the total visitor count to more than 6 million.
According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO), this achievement showcases the museum’s dedication to creating cultural connections through world-class exhibitions, engaging educational initiatives, and immersive visitor experiences.
Reflecting its global appeal, international visitors made up 84% of total attendance. Across all visitors, both international and residents, China and Russia led with 12% each, followed by India (7%), and France and the UK (6%). This underscores the museum’s broad reach as well as its vital role within the local community.
Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi’s record-breaking yearly attendance reflects the museum’s contribution to the cultural transformation of the emirate.
Through its collections, exhibitions and programming, this institution has enriched lives both in the UAE community and around the world, revealing cultural connections and showcasing our shared humanity.”
Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “2024 marks a defining year for the museum, truly our best yet across every aspect. As we celebrate our seventh year, we reflect on the growth and maturity we've achieved, a testament to the confidence we've built since our opening. Our deep connection to local culture and heritage has been a driving force, as evidenced by the repeated visitation from UAE residents. We've not only contributed to, but also benefited from, the exceptional tourism success of the emirate. This success is reflected in the museum’s ongoing evolution and the 1.4 million visitors mark achieved in 2024. It also plays a key role in paving the way for other cultural institutions to join us, further enriching and elevating Abu Dhabi’s dynamic arts and cultural landscape”.
