UrduPoint.com

Louvre Abu Dhabi Will Be Welcoming 59 New Loans, 56 New Acquisitions To Its Galleries In Coming Months

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Louvre Abu Dhabi will be welcoming 59 new loans, 56 new acquisitions to its galleries in coming months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Louvre Abu Dhabi will be welcoming 59 new loans and 56 new acquisitions to its galleries in the coming months, continuing to enrich the museum’s universal narrative by sparking new dialogues around shared history and cultural connections.

The latest acquisitions installed are two paintings: Georges de La Tour’s A Girl Blowing on a Brazier (1646-1648) and The Bolt by Jean-Honoré Fragonard. These two stand-out artworks were chosen to be part of the museums world-class collection for their exceptional representation of aesthetic influence and art historical importance.

Georges de La Tour was a French baroque painter known for his meditative candlelit scenes, and this is the last of his "night" series. Influenced by the chiaroscuro style of Caravaggio, his paintings had a palpable sense of wonder and stillness. A Girl Blowing on a Brazier is a late masterpiece by the artist and is part of the very small corpus of paintings attributed to the artist, which comprises just over 48 works, and is one of the few paintings with a faint, discernable signature by the artist.

Jean-Honoré Fragonard was a French painter and printmaker whose late-Rococo manner was distinguished by remarkable exuberance and energy.

He was one of the most prolific painters of the Ancien Régime. He showed a great talent for art at an early age and was sent to study with the Rococo painter Francois Boucher. The painting is considered as one of his most famous, speculated to be one of three in a series chronicling a romance between the two subjects.

As the first universal museum in the Arab world, Louvre Abu Dhabi has been growing its permanent collection since opening in 2017, with over 600 works on display at any one time, and exhibited in dialogue with regional and international loans. This means the display of its permanent collection is always changing, as new loans and acquisitions are installed on rotation.

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s semi-permanent collection is displayed according to theme rather than strict chronology or geography, allowing visitors to experience global cultural connections and creativity across geographies and time. The dialogues between the artworks reveal how we all have more in common that we think.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi 2017 All Arab

Recent Stories

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

West Indies to tour Pakistan in December

39 minutes ago
 KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Direct ..

KP LG elections to be held as per schedule: Director PEC

31 minutes ago
 Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine f ..

Wildlife Department foils smuggling of peregrine falcons

31 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Ka ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for youth's guidance on 'Kamyab Jawan Program', lauds KP ..

31 minutes ago
 PM launches the largest relief package in the hist ..

PM launches the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan: Qalandar Lodh ..

31 minutes ago
 PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

PUCAR organizes musical night at Lok Mela

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.