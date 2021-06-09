Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum to reopen with new interactive art experience

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum is set to reopen with a fascinating exhibition where children will be able to identify and explore emotions through artwork and immersive experiences.

Launching on 18th June, the Emotions!: The New Art Adventure exhibition will feature 10 artworks and multiple interactive stations to familiarise children with identifying emotions - an essential milestone in a child’s development.

Running until 2023, Emotions! will combine entertainment and education across three floors of immersive experiences, gamification, and interactive play areas, encouraging children aged four to 10 to learn about different emotions and how to spot them.

Children begin their art ‘adventure’ at the exhibition by creating a personal profile and getting a wristband to collect points through activities and challenges. Visitors are first introduced to artworks from varying periods and geographical locations through a series of observation games, discovering the hidden details and stories behind each work.

Interactive games and activities will include various digital and touchless experiences, in addition to a workshop area with self-led tutorials - virtually presented by three young Emirati artists - on how to represent emotions through different art activities such as drawing, collage and 3D art.

Children will learn how emotions can also be expressed through body language via a touchless interactive game using movement recognition.

The years between four and 10 are regarded as formative for a child’s development. In this period children begin to develop a sense of self and start understanding their emotions and how to express them. Emotions! will encourage children to engage with their feelings through play and learning, with its educational games and experiences helping children to learn empathy, openly express emotion, let go of unpleasant feelings, and understand that all emotions are acceptable.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum is a haven of discovery, learning, and stimulation and we are thrilled to see it reopen its doors to children and their families. The arts have the capacity to open a child’s creative potential, allowing them to see themselves and the world differently. The emotional wellbeing of our children is just as important as their physical wellbeing, and this important exhibition uses art as a catalyst for young ones to healthily connect with and express their feelings."

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: "The Children’s Museum is at the heart of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s mission to engage the next generation through art. There has been much talk about how the events of the past 15 months have impacted children’s emotional and social development, so it is timely that we are reopening the Children’s Museum with a well-thought-out exhibition that supports these critical elements. With free entry for children, it also represents an excellent value day out for families."

Amine Kharchach, Interpretation & Mediation Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: "To ensure an engaging and meaningful experience, Emotions! offers children and families a variety of interactive and gamified activations that will lead them to explore the world of emotions through the lens of art. Emotions! also harnesses innovative technology to ensure the safest, touch-free yet interactive experience possible, in an environment which is mindful of families’ needs."