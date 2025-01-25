Open Menu

Louvre Museum Opens First Fashion Exhibition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 12:15 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The Louvre Museum in Paris launched its first-ever fashion exhibition on Friday, aimed at attracting younger audiences to the world's most visited museum.

The exhibition titled, "Louvre Couture: Art and Fashion in Dialogue," will run until 21st July 2025.

For the first time, the Louvre is displaying haute couture gowns and accessories from renowned fashion houses. This groundbreaking showcase reveals the connection between haute couture and decorative arts, featuring 65 garments and 30 accessories from iconic fashion houses.

Through period tapestries, 18th-century interiors, and Byzantine-era works, the exhibition bridges the worlds of fashion and art through a shared visual language.

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

