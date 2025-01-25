Louvre Museum Opens First Fashion Exhibition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 12:15 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The Louvre Museum in Paris launched its first-ever fashion exhibition on Friday, aimed at attracting younger audiences to the world's most visited museum.
The exhibition titled, "Louvre Couture: Art and Fashion in Dialogue," will run until 21st July 2025.
For the first time, the Louvre is displaying haute couture gowns and accessories from renowned fashion houses. This groundbreaking showcase reveals the connection between haute couture and decorative arts, featuring 65 garments and 30 accessories from iconic fashion houses.
Through period tapestries, 18th-century interiors, and Byzantine-era works, the exhibition bridges the worlds of fashion and art through a shared visual language.
Recent Stories
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
More Stories From Middle East
-
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million1 hour ago
-
Nigeria's military kills 79 militants, suspected kidnappers2 hours ago
-
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India3 hours ago
-
Diplomacy Lab hosts fireside chat with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner at Davos 202511 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities12 hours ago
-
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation Program12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse12 hours ago
-
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map12 hours ago
-
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Information Sciences12 hours ago
-
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia13 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets Mexican Senate President14 hours ago