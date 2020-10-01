Low-cost online ads do not dilute most expensive US election in history

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Despite US Presidential candidates’ reliance on digital advertisements, which are comparatively cheaper than traditional means in the campaigns, 2020 election will be the most expensive in American history, according to a civil-society activist.

"It is true that online advertisement is less expensive. But it is not the case [when it comes to overall expenses]," said Sheila Krumholz, chief administrator and Primary spokesperson of the Centre for Responsive Politics, CRP, a civil-society watchdog group in the US.

In spite of low-cost digital advertisements, hefty fees paid by candidates for political consulting makes the election very expensive, she said at a virtual briefing on Wednesday from Washington Foreign Press Centre for journalists participating in a virtual reporting tour of the election process, organised by the US Department of State.

A select group of more than 200 journalists from media outlets across the globe, including Emirates news Agency, WAM, is attending the eight-week long virtual tour.

Open Secrets, the CRP’s flagship publication, reported that the total cost of the 2016 Presidential election was nearly US$6.5 billion, a three percent increase from 2012’s figure of just under US$6.3 billion.

Krumholz said the current election will be the most expensive ever as the CRP will reveal its estimated costs this week.

A non-partisan, independent, and non-profit, the CRP researches and tracks money in US politics and its effect on elections and public policy.

Explaining the high expenses, she said that the change from logistical set-ups to engagement methods throughout the course of a campaign is the main reason.

"So early on in a campaign, candidates are spending money on hiring, setting up their field offices, administrative costs such as salaries, etc. for fund raising. And after the primary, close to the general elections, the focus shifts from media to outreach – sending out messages to voters," Krumholz explained.

Beyond online advertising, it is also about political consulting that makes it a costly affair, she pointed out. "In Washington DC, there is a huge industrial complex of consulting firms that make it easy for candidates to kind of set up shops. They set themselves as middlemen, advising the campaigns, buying the media time, creating content for digital ads and they charge a hefty price for their services."

She first joined the CRP in 1989 as assistant editor of the very first edition of Open Secrets. In 2010, Fast Company magazine named Sheila to its "Most Influential Women in Technology" list.