UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low-income Cancer Patients To Receive Free Medications Under New Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Low-income cancer patients to receive free medications under new agreement

Low-income patients unable to afford treatment for bladder and lung cancer will receive medication supplied by AstraZeneca, following the signing of a new agreement between the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the pharmaceutical company

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Low-income patients unable to afford treatment for bladder and lung cancer will receive medication supplied by AstraZeneca, following the signing of a new agreement between the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the pharmaceutical company.

This Ministry of Health recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the multinational biopharmaceutical company, which will also benefit patients with lymphoma and acute asthma.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, and Leon Wang, the Executive Vice-President, International AstraZeneca, in the presence of Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Director of MoHAP’s Drug Department, Dr.

Rita Al Chalouhi, Pharmaceutical Advisor and AstraZeneca delegation.

Commenting on the initiative, Leon Wang, "This initiative, which includes new and innovative treatment for some types of cancer and respiratory diseases, would help patients, who are under limited medical insurance, to obtain their medicines from AstraZeneca free of charge."

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki said that the agreement comes as a part of the Ministry’s programme to support the patients, praising AstraZeneca’s initiative that would help enhance community responsibility values for companies.

The parties discussed means of enhancing innovation in the pharmaceutical sector and fostering cooperation to develop treatment of chronic diseases, such as asthma, diabetes and heart diseases.

Related Topics

Company Leon Cancer From Agreement

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto allowed to meet Zardari

12 minutes ago

Rs 16 mln released for e-Khidmat centre in Multan

15 minutes ago

July 2019 hottest month globally ever recorded: EU ..

9 minutes ago

Events organized to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

9 minutes ago

Sri Lanka date importers on visit to Sukkur, Khair ..

9 minutes ago

Turkish,U.S discuss Syria safe zone in Ankara

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.