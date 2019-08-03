UrduPoint.com
Low-income Patients Provided Medications For Psoriatic Arthritis And MS, Under New Ministry Of Health Agreement

Sat 03rd August 2019

Low-income patients provided medications for psoriatic arthritis and MS, under new Ministry of Health agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) Around 260 patients will be benefitting from a new initiative signed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention with Biologix and Axios Health education Services.

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see the low-income patients - including those who aren’t covered by insurance - gain access to vital medications to treat multiple myeloma, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

The MoU comes in conjunction with the 'Year of Tolerance' and pursuant to the 'Sawa' programme.

The agreement was signed at MoHAP headquarters by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, Nabil Khoury, Operations Manager, Biologix and Anas Al-Safarini, Executive Director for the middle East and North Africa, Axios Health Education Services.

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Director of Drug Department, said, "This humanitarian initiative is part of a series of initiatives launched by MoHAP in conjunction with the Year of Tolerance.

It aims at providing drugs for the needy patients who aren’t covered by insurance, improving patients’ commitment to pursuing their treatment plan, supporting uninsured patients and those who don’t have prescriptions to obtain their treatment."

She added that the initiative also includes patients who have partial insurance coverage or those without health insurance.

Axios will coordinate with charities and programme partners such as licensed doctors, pharmacies and the drug agent supported by the programme as well as periodically communicating with the patients to ensure they are receiving the treatment on time.

In turn, Nabil Khoury, Operations Manager, Biologix, emphasised his company's keenness to contribute to patient support programmes, particularly in support of those on low-income.

