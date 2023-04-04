Close
LSDA Holds Ramadan Iftar Tents For Over 4,500 Workers Daily In Sajaa Park

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 05:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 4th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA) in Sharjah is holding daily Ramadan Iftar events for over 4,500 workers at Saja'a Labour Park and in its Ramadan tent in Sharjah City throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The LSDA has also arranged for community police and preachers from the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah to provide awareness lectures in the languages of the workers at the labour park and tent.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, the Chairman of the LSDA, stated that the workers' Ramadan events and tents are some of the most notable labour initiatives undertaken by the Labour Standards Development Authority. He explained that this initiative reflects the authority's commitment to organising social activities for workers, and that the Ramadan tent fosters solidarity between workers and employers while promoting communication among various segments of society, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Al Qaseer went on to say, "Through these initiatives, we aim to strengthen our communication with workers, in line with the instructions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who is a staunch supporter of workers." He expressed gratitude towards the LSDA's strategic partners who sponsored and supported the initiative, stating, "We value the efforts of our partners and their sincere cooperation in promoting the virtues of Ramadan."

He urged private establishments to take the initiative in organising such events for workers, to strengthen relationships with them and contribute to providing a decent work environment in Sharjah.

The Labour Park in Sajaa Industrial Area was opened in response to the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to entertain the workers at the end of the day’s work without having to leave their areas. The park reflects the interest of the Emirate of Sharjah in the well-being of workers.

