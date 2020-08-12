LUdeS awards Sheikha Fatima an honorary PhD in Social Studies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) The board of Directors of the University of Human Sciences and Technology, LUdeS, in Lugano, Switzerland, has granted H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), an honorary PhD in Social Studies, in recognition of her efforts to promote social work and the values of tolerance.

The university also granted Sheikha Fatima a certificate of appreciation for her humanitarian efforts during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, through her various projects and initiatives.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, received the PhD and certificate on behalf of Sheikha Fatima, in the presence of Manuela Sotgiu-Di Martino, President of the University, who participated remotely, in addition to Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Hamad Khalfan Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sheikha Fatima’s Private Department, and others.

On the occasion, Al Shamsi delivered a speech that conveyed the greetings of Sheikha Fatima to the university for honouring her and granting her the certificate.

The honour is a recognition of Sheikha Fatima’s efforts to support women, children and the elderly for decades, as well as to promote family stability and community cohesion, and discourage discrimination among peoples based on gender, religion or belief, Al Shamsi said.

Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives in the areas of women’s empowerment, education, health and social care, and humanitarian work are based on the values of coexistence, peace and tolerance, she noted.

In her speech, Al Shamsi highlighted Sheikha Fatima’s local and international work to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of the university’s administrative and teaching staff, Sotgiu-Di Martino thanked Sheikha Fatima and stressed that the honouring is a turning point in the history of the university, as Sheikha Fatima deserves the honour due to her social role in promoting tolerance and for her humanitarian work.

Sheikha Fatima has always prioritised vulnerable people around the world, especially women and children, she added, noting that her global humanitarian campaigns cover the poorest areas of the world.