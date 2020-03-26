Lughati provides 13,000 tablets to Sharjah students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) Lughati, a Sharjah-based initiative dedicated to empowering the national Arabic curriculum with smart learning tools, has announced its cooperation with the Ministry of Education’s ‘Distance Learning’ initiative to ensure continuity of classes while schools remain closed as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 13,000 smart tablets distributed to primary-level students in public schools in Sharjah by Lughati will be utilised to implement the Ministry's distance learning initiative.

Badria Al Ali, Manager of the Lughati Initiative, said, "Lughati’s cooperation in the ‘Distance Learning’ initiative reflects our commitment to a national cause which requires the support of educational entities across the board to be successful in achieving our leadership’s goal to protect and safeguard our students, while ensuring the continuity of education during this difficult phase.

"

She added, "Lughati’s successful experience over the years in building and implementing smart education systems will contribute effectively to MoE’s initiative. Our programme has provided the young generation with the skills and confidence to utilise smart education tools and yielded great results, which are evident in the academic achievements of students enrolled into our initiative."

For her part, Fawzia Gharib, Assistant Undersecretary for the school Operations Sector at the Ministry of Education, lauded the decision by Lughati initiative which is in line with the efforts of the ministry’s state-of-the-art virtual learning experience that meets the demands for teaching the national curricula in public schools.

She praised the cooperation between various educational entities, including Lughati, which provides specialised Arabic language learning content designed to enrich student knowledge and advances their academic performance.