Luis Suarez earns Atletico Madrid first Laliga in seven years

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Former Barcelona star Luis Suarez earned rivals Atletico Madrid the first LaLiga in seven years after holding off the title challenge of city rivals Real by coming from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1.

Second-half goals from Angel Correa and El Pistolero overturned Oscar Plano’s opener to secure silverware for Diego Simeone’s side.

Victory for the visitors relegated Valladolid and proved vital as defending champions Real – who needed to beat Villarreal to stand any chance of snatching glory – also overturned a deficit to win 2-1. The Catalonians likewise had a good-for-nothing win over Eibar 1-0.

Having been forced out of Barcelona just last summer amid an attempted clear-out at the Camp Nou, Uruguayan hitman Suarez went on to play an absolutely integral role for Atletico over the months since.

His latest strike this evening – Suarez’s 21st of the La Liga campaign – proved the decider in clinching the title, with El Pistolero having since allowed his emotions to flow on the José Zorrilla pitc: "Barcelona didn't value me... they underestimated me and Atletico opened their doors to give me an opportunity. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me."