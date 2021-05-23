UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luis Suarez Earns Atletico Madrid First Laliga In Seven Years

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:15 AM

Luis Suarez earns Atletico Madrid first Laliga in seven years

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Former Barcelona star Luis Suarez earned rivals Atletico Madrid the first LaLiga in seven years after holding off the title challenge of city rivals Real by coming from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1.

Second-half goals from Angel Correa and El Pistolero overturned Oscar Plano’s opener to secure silverware for Diego Simeone’s side.

Victory for the visitors relegated Valladolid and proved vital as defending champions Real – who needed to beat Villarreal to stand any chance of snatching glory – also overturned a deficit to win 2-1. The Catalonians likewise had a good-for-nothing win over Eibar 1-0.

Having been forced out of Barcelona just last summer amid an attempted clear-out at the Camp Nou, Uruguayan hitman Suarez went on to play an absolutely integral role for Atletico over the months since.

His latest strike this evening – Suarez’s 21st of the La Liga campaign – proved the decider in clinching the title, with El Pistolero having since allowed his emotions to flow on the José Zorrilla pitc: "Barcelona didn't value me... they underestimated me and Atletico opened their doors to give me an opportunity. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me."

Related Topics

Valladolid Barcelona Oscar From Atletico Madrid PITC

Recent Stories

Ministries, Other Government Bodies in Gaza Strip ..

10 minutes ago

Special allowance to reduce financial problems of ..

10 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib inaugurates corona ward in National ..

10 minutes ago

Man commits suicide near Mirpur Bathoro area of Su ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos Shows Design of Future Nuclear- ..

10 minutes ago

Air Chief expresses grief over demise of Nigerian ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.