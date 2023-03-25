Lukaku hits hat-trick as Belgium sink Sweden, Mbappé double helps France ease past Netherlands i n Euro 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2023) France and Czechia stormed out of the blocks while Romelu Lukaku ensured Belgium kicked off Euro 2024 qualifying with a win.

