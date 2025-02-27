LuLu Financial Holdings: $19 Billion In Annual Transactions; UAE Leading Market
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 01:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) A top executive at Lulu Financial Holdings saidthe company serves over 2.5 million customers monthly across various countries worldwide and facilitates nearly $19 billion in annual transfers across its operational markets, led by the UAE, making it one of the strongest players in the cross-border payments sector in the region.
Adeeb Ahamed , Managing Director of Lulu Financial Holdings, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Investopia 2025, which opened today here, that the company, founded in 2008, has a strong presence in 10 countries, including all GCC states, as well as India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.
He highlighted that the company operates more than 370 branches worldwide, with 140 customer service centres in the UAE.
“Lulu Financial Holdings is integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to enhance customer experience and streamline financial transactions,” he added.
Recent Stories
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
LuLu Financial Holdings: $19 billion in annual transactions; UAE leading market6 minutes ago
-
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 202535 minutes ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days36 minutes ago
-
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, Central Asia & Azerba ..36 minutes ago
-
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition 202551 minutes ago
-
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber provide 100 tonnes of ..51 minutes ago
-
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zayed; honours winners o ..1 hour ago
-
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference1 hour ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with distinction from HCT2 hours ago
-
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new economy2 hours ago
-
'UICCA Forum: 25 to 2050' drives actionable solutions for UAE’s net zero transition2 hours ago
-
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment landscape2 hours ago