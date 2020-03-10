LuLu Group International joins Reach Campaign efforts to end river blindness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) LuLu Group International formalised their commitment as a founding partner of the Reach Campaign at a signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Held at the LuLu Hypermarket at Mushrif Mall, the ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohamed Ateeq Al-Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, and Nassar Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Reach Campaign.

As a founding partner, LuLu Group pledged to raise a minimum of AED3 million a year for the next three years towards the efforts to end river blindness.

LuLu Group International will leverage its platforms in support of both fundraising and promotion, including in-store and online donation systems, in addition to activations, marketing, and fundraising activities across over 70 LuLu stores.

Commenting on this new partnership with LuLu Group International, Dr. Mohammed Al-Falahi affirmed that the UAE aid authority, led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, welcomes the contributions of individuals and entities in supporting the UAE's global humanitarian efforts. This partnership, he said, is in line with His Highness' directions to forge meaningful partnerships with the local community, to realise the UAE's aspirations to reduce human suffering and enable societies that face development challenges.

He added that the group's support for the Reach Campaign reflects its interest in initiatives that alleviate human suffering.

Dr. Al-Falahi noted that Lulu Group International's partnership exemplifies its commitment to its CSR principles. "This contribution embodies the principles of giving and reflects a belief in social cohesion, and the will to support the efforts of the UAE and its wise leadership in combating diseases that represent a threat to humanity.

"

Commenting on the role of LuLu Group International as a founding partner, Yusuff Ali said, "We are honoured and proud to be part of this great humanitarian initiative in partnership with Red Crescent, which will surely help bring light to the lives of millions. It has always been our CSR policy to be part of a global initiative such as this and we will do our best to spread the message and get the large cosmopolitan population of the UAE engaged in contributing to save millions from river blindness."

Commenting on the partnership with LuLu Group International, Nassar Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, said: "We are honoured to have LuLu Group International join The Reach Campaign. Today more than ever, we see how diseases such as river blindness contribute to poverty and can prevent generations from improving their lives. The partnership with LuLu will enable people across the UAE to support the campaign and truly demonstrates the incredible power of even the smallest charitable act."

LuLu Group International joins founding partners Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Etihad Airlines; strategic partner Emirates Red Crescent; and supporting partners ADMM/Yas Marina Circuit, Aldar Properties PJSC, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Flash Entertainment, Miral, and UAE Exchange.

The Reach Campaign, a first-of-its-kind fundraising initiative to end the Neglected Tropical Disease, NTD, river blindness, launched earlier this year in the UAE. In partnership with forward-thinking individuals, brands and corporations, The Reach Campaign takes an innovative approach to raising money to end the disease, while also educating the public about river blindness through strategic, targeted advocacy efforts.