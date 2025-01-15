- Home
- Middle East
- Lunate, Wio Invest announce digital collaboration to empower wealth creation for UAE investors
Lunate, Wio Invest Announce Digital Collaboration To Empower Wealth Creation For UAE Investors
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Wio Securities LLC, a digital investment platform, has announced a new collaboration between Wio Invest and Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment manager, and ETF provider, to offer UAE investors automated and innovative investment options.
Through this collaboration, Wio Invest introduces recurring orders for Lunate Chimera ETFs, becoming the first broker in the UAE to provide this service. Recurring orders will enable users to automate weekly or monthly purchases of Lunate Chimera ETFs in UAE Dirhams at a predetermined investment amount, helping both seasoned and new investors to develop consistent investing habits and build long-term portfolios. Lunate’s Chimera ETF suite provides investors with access to a wide range of local, regional, and global markets.
“Our collaboration to introduce Lunate Chimera ETFs on Wio Invest marks a significant milestone in empowering UAE residents with diversified, innovative, and easy-to-use investment tools,” said Marwan Binhashim, General Manager of Wio Securities LLC. “The addition of recurring orders reflects our commitment to continuously enhance our simple and easy-to-use platform which equips investors of all levels with the resources to confidently grow their wealth.”
Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “We are pleased to offer Wio clients seamless, digitally driven access to 17 Chimera exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed and traded on UAE stock markets.
These ETFs provide exposure to 10 stock markets and 2 fixed-income products, all in UAE dirhams. This access to 7 emerging equity markets and 3 developed equity markets as well as fixed income, empowers investors to diversify their portfolios globally while investing in UAE dirhams. This initiative reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that enhance flexibility, accessibility, and access to global markets.”
Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), added, "At ADX, we are committed to advancing the UAE’s capital markets by fostering innovation and collaboration that enhances investor opportunities. The partnership between Wio Invest and Lunate introduces an innovative solution, enabling automated portfolio building through recurring orders of Chimera ETFs. This initiative supports ADX’s mission to provide seamless access to diverse financial markets, empowering investors with consistent investment tools.”
Operating under a robust regulatory framework, Wio Invest is fully regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), ensuring that all transactions are secure. This commitment to investor protection is central to Wio Invest’s vision of being the UAE’s go-to platform for innovative and accessible investment solutions.
Recent Stories
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Managemen ..
Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet su ..
SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector
Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declarati ..
BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..
CBI achieves AED223 million profit with 30% annual growth
Department of Energy, Aldar to advance energy, water efficiency
Solar and Clean Energy Conference opens in Abu Dhabi
Ministry of Finance, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply sign MoU
Ministry of Education launches UAE’s largest art competition for public school ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirates Nuclear Energy Company launches ENEC Consulting to support new civil nuclear energy project ..2 minutes ago
-
UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector opportunities2 minutes ago
-
EtihadWE, partners unveil major sustainability initiatives at WFES 20252 minutes ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum2 minutes ago
-
MBRSC receives first signal from MBZ-SAT3 minutes ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet surging global demand3 minutes ago
-
SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector3 minutes ago
-
Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declaration, multiple agreeme ..3 minutes ago
-
BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant3 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, government as part of ADSW ..4 minutes ago
-
CBI achieves AED223 million profit with 30% annual growth4 minutes ago
-
Ugandan President lauds robust economic partnership with UAE4 minutes ago