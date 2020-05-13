Lutheran World Federation to join 'Prayer for Humanity' on 14th May

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The Lutheran World Federation has announced its joining the global 'Prayer for Humanity' initiative following an invite by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

The 'Prayer for Humanity' will take place on 14th May 2020, where religious leaders and faithful around the world come together for a day of fasting, prayers and supplications for the good of all humanity, and an end to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Lutheran World Federation, LWF, President Panti Filibus Musa and General Secretary Rev. Dr Martin Junge announced that they will join Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr.

Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in the global initiative.

The LWF President and General Secretary welcomed the call to prayer, which "brings people of different faiths together, for the good of humanity," said President Musa and General Secretary Junge.

"The world needs unity and solidarity across borders to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to humble prayer and supplication to God, our faiths inspire us to persevere in supporting one another, health workers, and scientists who are working tirelessly for medical solutions."