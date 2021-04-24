Luxembourg delegation explores SPC’s business incentives

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) A delegation from the Luxembourg Business school visited the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ) on Tuesday to explore the extensive range of business services and incentives, investors and start-ups operating in different market sectors can capitalise on in SPCFZ’s free zone environment.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPCFZ, received the 20-member delegation and offered them a detailed overview of the region’s investment environment as well as the education sector-specific incentives SPCFZ has designed for businesses in the sector to thrive.

While touring around the free zone facilities that span 100,000 square metres, the delegation took a closer look at the free zone’s infrastructure powered by advanced technologies and high-speed internet, and replete with meeting rooms, fully equipped office space, storage facilities, and more.

The visitors were also briefed on the services the SPCFZ provides including issuing permits, visas, business licences, that were availed of by the local, regional and global companies that are based out of the free zone.

"This visit is a testimony to Sharjah’s global reputation and appeal in the academic sector and the keenness of major global educational institutions to increase their knowledge about the investment opportunities as well as the operational infrastructure in the emirate geared towards helping global players in the sector establish themselves and achieve long-term success," Salim, adding, "The emirate is a leading gateway into the emerging markets of middle East, Asia and Africa, which all have huge potential."

"The SPCFZ is keen on creating an ecosystem that meets the demands and fulfils every need of businesses and investors. We are attracting an increasing number of businesses, investors, and cultural and academic institutions to launch and expand their operations through our world-class free zone. There is no doubt that such visits play a key role in highlighting our key services, offerings and incentives to local and global entities," he further added.