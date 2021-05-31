UrduPoint.com
Luxembourg Gifts Its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion To UAE

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Luxembourg gifts its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion to UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) DUBAI, 31st May 2021 (WAM) – Luxembourg will gift its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to the UAE, illustrating its commitment to the meaningful, lasting legacy of the next World Expo and reflecting the strong, growing relationship between the two countries.

The announcement was made as Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed Franz Fayot, Luxembourg’s Minister of Economy and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, during a visit to the UAE.

Al Hashemy said: "There has never been a greater need for people, communities, businesses and nations to come together to share their ideas for a better future, and we are extremely grateful to the government of Luxembourg for gifting its stunning pavilion to the UAE.

"Our actions today will impact the environment we leave for our children tomorrow, and this generous act reflects our collective responsibility to leave a lasting positive impact. Luxembourg’s innovative, sustainable vision will enthral millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, and inspire generations to come as a permanent part of Expo’s future city of District 2020."

As part of an economic delegation aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, the ministers also discussed their shared vision for innovation, sustainable development, and space exploration and mining.

Fayot’s trip marks the first ministerial visit to the Luxembourg Pavilion, which is set for completion by mid-June. Under the theme ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’, the pavilion is based on the idea of the Möbius ribbon – an infinite form symbolising the openness and dynamism of the country, and reflecting its commitment to the circular economy.

Fayot said: "Expo 2020 will be a unique platform for Luxembourg to collaborate with top innovating countries worldwide, as well as create and strengthen existing partnerships in the region and beyond. We are pleased to be part of Expo’s legacy by contributing our pavilion as a permanent building at the site – one that will serve as a beacon of hope for all those who visit, during the six months of Expo and long into the future."

The three-storey Luxembourg Pavilion will serve as a laboratory for rethinking ever-pressing questions around natural resources, featuring a green atrium that repurposes water from its air-conditioning system to water the plants and vegetation throughout the pavilion. Visitors will be able to descend from the top floor to the bottom via a giant slide, a nod to the country’s annual fair.

Approximately 80 per cent of Expo’s built environment will live on in District 2020, a model global community for the future that will use state-of-the-art innovation, science and sustainability to create a cleaner, safer, healthier environment to live and work.

