Luxor Arabic poetry Festival kicks off

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the fourth edition of the Luxor Arab poetry Festival opened in Luxor, Egypt, on Thursday.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, Ahmed Awwad, Chairman of the Egyptian Cultural Palaces Authority, officials, leading poets, writers and intellectuals of Egypt and guests from the Arab world attended the opening ceremony.

The Festival will also see other cultural events taking place, including an art exhibition in calligraphy, which will display works by 55 artists.