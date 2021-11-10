UrduPoint.com

Luxor Festival Of Arabic Poetry To Take Place From 15-18 November

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The House of Poetry in Luxor is organising the sixth edition of the Luxor Festival of Arab Poetry, under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Forty poets from 18 Egyptian governorates are participating in the festival taking place in Luxor Governorate from 15-18 November. Twenty-seven poets are participating for the first time in the festival, which will also witness the wide participation of young poets and the diversity of generations and forms of poetic creativity.

Six poetry collections from (publications of the Department of Culture in Sharjah) for the year 2021, in addition to a critical session entitled (Transformations of Arabic Poetry).

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, affirmed that the Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry develops annually in form and content, where the sixth edition witnesses the participation of a number of poets from different generations and schools.

