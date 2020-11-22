lyass Habibali wins UAE K1 Combat Kickboxing Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The second edition of the UAE K1 Combat Kickboxing Championship, held by the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation in Dubai, was won by Emirati national champion Ilyas Habibali, who defeated Irishman Damian Darker.

Ibrahim Bilal also defeated Mekhrodzh Abdulloev while Ibrahim Al Hammadi defeated Samer Bassam, and Mehdi Al Jammari triumphed over Joshua Ridgewell.

In the main fights, Shakhriyor Juraye defeated Majd Rahmoun, Mehdi Oubahmmou defeated Jakhongor Muhammadi, and the Emirati national team competitor Zakaria El Jamari managed to beat Leonardo Rosauro while Amine El Moatassime triumphed over Chakalov Muhammad and Carlos Prates defeated Mansurbek Tolipov.

The winners were crowned by Abdullah Al Neyadi, President of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation and Vice President of the Asian Federation; Roy Baker, President of World Association of Kickboxing Organisations; Bassel Al Shaer, President of the Arab Boxing Federation; Tariq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation; Carlos Ramagnali, Member of the Executive Office of the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations, and Fahad Al Abdouli, Member of the board of Directors of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation.

Al Neyadi expressed his satisfaction at the organising of the event and offered the achievements and successes gained during the championship to the UAE’s leadership. He also stressed that the UAE is on the right track, and the mission of its sports federations is to capitalise on the leadership’s support and achieve successes while thanking the Dubai Sports Council and the championship’s sponsors.

Al Muhairi stated that the second edition of the championship achieved its goal to enable competitors to exchange expertise and gain new skills, which will be reflected in their performances in future competitions, adding that this applies to referees as well, with Emirati referees participating in the event along with international referees.

Baker commended the capacities of the UAE and the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation to host and organise sporting events under all conditions, expressing his admiration for Habibali’s performance.

Dr. Al Shaer highlighted the importance of holding similar events to promote the sport of kickboxing in the Arab region.