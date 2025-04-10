M42 Foundational Partner Of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, will return as Foundational Partner at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025 for the second consecutive year.
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and hosted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the second edition of ADGHW will take place from 15th to 17th April at ADNEC.
Centred around the compelling theme, "Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being," this year's edition will bring together global leaders, experts and pioneers across healthcare, science and technology.
This year, M42 will again join forces with the Longevity Forum to bring a distinguished lineup of global health visionaries and leading tech experts to its stage. Building on this year's theme of ADGHW, M42 will explore the three dimensions of health: (1) M42 and its ambitions; (2) the individual, owning their health; and, (3) the collective, uniting government, business and people, for the common good.
Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said, "By empowering individuals to take ownership of their health and forming strategic partnerships across disciplines, sectors and borders, we are not just responding to the needs of today, we're shaping a healthier tomorrow. As Foundational Partner of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025, we are proud to convene the world's global players and brightest minds to spark dialogue, drive innovation and influence meaningful change in global health."
Day one on the M42 stand will explore the theme 'The Future of Health – Shaping Tomorrow, Today', while day two will cover the theme 'Your Health, Your Future'.
Moreover, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into global best practices and witness firsthand M42's groundbreaking partnerships, innovations and developments that spotlight its multi-faceted approach to plugging local and global health gaps and delivering a positive impact on people's lives.
