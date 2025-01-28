Open Menu

M42 Launches New Structure At Arab Health 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 11:45 PM

M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Global healthcare group M42 has unveiled its new structure, comprising three core platforms focusing on treatment services, AI-powered solutions, and cutting-edge healthcare technologies, during its participation in Arab Health 2025.

Safeya Almqtri, Deputy Group Chief Operating Officer at M42, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Arab Health that the event also witnessed the announcement of the opening of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital in the emirate of Sharjah on 1st January. The hospital provides medical services to over three million people in Sharjah and the northern emirates.

She noted that the hospital features more than 22 medical and surgical specialties, 200 hospital beds, and emergency care services. Plans are underway for future expansions, including paediatrics and additional healthcare services, which will soon be available to citizens and residents.

Almqtri highlighted that M42 continues to enhance its advanced healthcare services by establishing affiliated medical centres and clinics at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital in Sharjah, including the Imperial Diabetes Centre, Healthpoint Hospital, Amana Healthcare, and Mubadala Health.

