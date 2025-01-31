Open Menu

M42, Ministry Of Defence Redefine Healthcare Integration At Arab Health 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 09:48 AM

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Through a groundbreaking partnership between global health technology powerhouse M42 and the UAE’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed (SSBZH) Hospital hosted a panel discussion on the final day of Arab Health titled "Innovative Integration: M42 and Zayed Military Hospital Pioneering Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Hospital Excellence.”

This partnership showcases M42's commitment to revolutionising healthcare in the UAE through cutting-edge innovation. By utilising the expertise of SSBZ Hospital, the goal is to bridge healthcare gaps, prioritise patient care, and bring state-of-the-art services closer to communities in need. The speakers, including Safeya Almqtri – Chief Executive Officer, Dubai & Northern Emirates at M42; and Dr. Abdalla Rashid AlNaqbi – Medical Director, SSBZ Hospital, explored the transformative advantages of this collaboration, including improved healthcare accessibility for communities in the northern region and seamless integration with M42’s renowned international healthcare providers, such as Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Healthpoint, and Amana Healthcare.

This integration aims to build a more sustainable and efficient healthcare model, ensuring that revolutionary care is brought closer to those who need it most.

Safeya Almqtri, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai & Northern Emirates at M42, said, "By partnering with the Ministry of Defence, we are not only bridging healthcare gaps but establishing a future-ready model that prioritises patient needs and advances to regional healthcare standards."

Dr. Abdalla Rashid AlNaqbi, Medical Director, SSBZ Hospital, and consultant Critical Care and Internal Medicine added, “In partnership with M42, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital aims to revolutionise healthcare delivery by uniting global innovation with community-centred care. This partnership promises to create a cohesive healthcare system that improves access and outcomes for underserved regions."

By combining local expertise with international healthcare providers, this collaboration promises to drive innovation in the delivery of world-class healthcare, promote accessibility, and enhance patient care. The Arab Health 2025 panel discussion marked a significant step in a shared vision to set new standards for integrated healthcare in the region.

