(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) M42, a global health champion powered by AI and technology, announced that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is set to build the region’s first heavy-ion therapy facility in Abu Dhabi, giving hope to cancer sufferers in the region.

The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025, a major government initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

With this new facility, M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are making history by bringing one of the most advanced and effective cancer treatment technologies to the middle East, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in oncology innovation and care.

With no heavy-ion therapy centre within a five-hour flight radius of the UAE, this facility ensures patients from across the region can access world-class care. This advanced form of radiation therapy will deliver unparalleled precision in targeting and destroying cancerous tumours with greater efficacy, revolutionising cancer treatment and filling a critical gap in advanced care options for patients in the UAE and the broader region.

Construction of the new facility will begin in 2026 at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s campus, adjacent to the recently launched Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a first-of-its-kind cancer centre that delivers a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care.

The heavy-ion therapy system will include one treatment room equipped with a rotating gantry and one horizontally fixed beam treatment room. The system incorporates cutting-edge high-speed scanning irradiation technology and a compact rotating gantry equipped with superconducting magnets.

Together with the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, this state-of-the-art facility further underscores Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in oncology advancements and personalised care, offering a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment, under one roof.

The first heavy-ion therapy system in the region follows a strategic partnership between M42 and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS). This collaboration will combine M42’s expertise in healthcare innovation with Toshiba ESS’s technological advancements in particle therapy, positioning Abu Dhabi as a hub for cutting-edge cancer treatment.

The agreement was recently signed by M42’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, alongside Tsutomu Takeuchi, Director, Vice President for Power Systems Division, and Chief Nuclear Officer of Toshiba ESS, marking a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare evolution.

A private ceremony is planned to take place in Japan the following week to celebrate the signing of the contract.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Clevland Clinic Abu Dhabi, highlighted the importance of this partnership for the UAE and cancer patients, stating, "M42’s partnership with Toshiba ESS is a significant step that reinforces our commitment to reshaping the future of global health through cutting-edge innovations and technologies. By introducing heavy-ion therapy to the Middle East, we are not only enhancing Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s oncology capabilities, but also plugging a critical gap in cancer treatment options for people in the region. With no other heavy-ion radiotherapy centre within a five-hour flight radius of Abu Dhabi, this advanced, accurate and effective form of radiation therapy gives hope to cancer sufferers in the region."

Tsutomu Takeuchi, Director, Vice President for Power Systems Division, Chief Nuclear Officer of Toshiba ESS, added, “Toshiba has always been at the forefront of technological innovation for societal benefit. We are thrilled to partner with M42 to transform cancer treatment in the Middle East region. Heavy-ion therapy represents a significant leap forward in radiation therapy, offering faster and less frequent treatments. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this technology will have on cancer patients’ lives.”

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasised the hospital’s commitment to advancing cancer care, stating, "At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are committed to our mission to bring the world’s most advanced cancer treatment modalities to our patients. The introduction of heavy-ion therapy is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in oncology. By integrating this groundbreaking technology into our comprehensive cancer care programme, we are not only elevating treatment outcomes but also transforming lives, offering renewed hope to patients facing the most complex and challenging cancer diagnoses. This milestone solidifies our position as a global leader in personalised, patient-centred oncology care, setting a new benchmark for the region and beyond."