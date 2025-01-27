M42, Rhapsody Partner To Enhance Global Health Outcomes With Microsoft Azure
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Global health leader M42, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Rhapsody, a leading digital health enablement platform, to empower precision medicine initiatives across the UAE and beyond.
This collaboration, powered by microsoft Azure, aims to redefine healthcare data integration and enhance global health outcomes by delivering cutting-edge solutions for seamless and scalable interoperability. The announcement was made on day one of Arab Health 2025.
By addressing the demand for streamlined and interoperable systems, the new partnership – Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 – will leverage the robust infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, enabling broader access and scalability for healthcare organisations worldwide. Its innovative solutions will empower healthcare providers to exchange data effortlessly, enhance patient outcomes and drive operational efficiency. The platform will soon be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
"Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 marks a pivotal moment as we continue to push the boundaries of healthcare innovation. By leveraging the powerful capabilities of Microsoft Azure and combining technological innovation, interoperability expertise and a commitment to patient-centric solutions, the collaboration has the potential to transform how healthcare providers operate. Our combined expertise will drive significant improvements in data exchange and integration, operational efficiency, and ultimately patient outcomes, to create an efficient global healthcare ecosystem," said Khalid Al Amadi, Chief Information Officer, Global Patient Care, M42.
Key highlights of the partnership include: Improving healthcare interoperability: By combining M42’s deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences with Rhapsody’s best-in-class healthcare integration knowledge and capabilities, this partnership will simplify data exchange, optimise workflows, and enable healthcare systems to focus on patient care.
Powered by Microsoft Azure: The Rhapsody market-leading health data integration platform will be hosted on Microsoft Azure, ensuring enhanced security, reliability and scalability for global healthcare providers.
Available on Microsoft Marketplace: The upcoming launch of Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 on Microsoft Azure Marketplace will provide healthcare organisations with easy access to powerful tools that support interoperability, accelerating digital transformation in healthcare worldwide.
“We’ve built a strong partnership with both M42 and Microsoft, aligned on our shared vision of accelerating the adoption of digital health innovation. Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 will make it easier, more efficient, and more effective for healthcare providers to access usable data that is needed to deliver better, more informed patient care,” stated Stuart Heavyside, Chief Revenue Officer of Rhapsody.
Arab Health attendees can visit the M42 booth located in Hall 6 – Gold Zone, Stand B30, to learn more about M42’s initiatives, groundbreaking healthcare solutions and collaborative opportunities.
Recent Stories
M42, Rhapsody partner to enhance global health outcomes with Microsoft Azure
FNC Speaker, Kenya's Senate Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation
M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital partners with ProFaM
Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..
Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting
MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..
Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation
More Stories From Middle East
-
M42, Rhapsody partner to enhance global health outcomes with Microsoft Azure1 minute ago
-
FNC Speaker, Kenya's Senate Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation1 minute ago
-
M42’s Danat Al Emarat Hospital partners with ProFaM2 minutes ago
-
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App32 minutes ago
-
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation47 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum47 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission1 hour ago
-
DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote healthcare sector jobs at Arab Health 20252 hours ago
-
IFZA, RAKBANK join forces to empower businesses with tailored banking solutions2 hours ago
-
Dubai Municipality plants 216,500 new trees in 20242 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates UAE leadership, people, residents on 'Year of Community'2 hours ago