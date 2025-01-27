M42, Rhapsody partner to enhance global health outcomes with Microsoft Azure

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Global health leader M42, which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Rhapsody, a leading digital health enablement platform, to empower precision medicine initiatives across the UAE and beyond.

This collaboration, powered by microsoft Azure, aims to redefine healthcare data integration and enhance global health outcomes by delivering cutting-edge solutions for seamless and scalable interoperability. The announcement was made on day one of Arab Health 2025.

By addressing the demand for streamlined and interoperable systems, the new partnership – Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 – will leverage the robust infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, enabling broader access and scalability for healthcare organisations worldwide. Its innovative solutions will empower healthcare providers to exchange data effortlessly, enhance patient outcomes and drive operational efficiency. The platform will soon be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

"Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 marks a pivotal moment as we continue to push the boundaries of healthcare innovation. By leveraging the powerful capabilities of Microsoft Azure and combining technological innovation, interoperability expertise and a commitment to patient-centric solutions, the collaboration has the potential to transform how healthcare providers operate. Our combined expertise will drive significant improvements in data exchange and integration, operational efficiency, and ultimately patient outcomes, to create an efficient global healthcare ecosystem," said Khalid Al Amadi, Chief Information Officer, Global Patient Care, M42.

Key highlights of the partnership include: Improving healthcare interoperability: By combining M42’s deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences with Rhapsody’s best-in-class healthcare integration knowledge and capabilities, this partnership will simplify data exchange, optimise workflows, and enable healthcare systems to focus on patient care.

Powered by Microsoft Azure: The Rhapsody market-leading health data integration platform will be hosted on Microsoft Azure, ensuring enhanced security, reliability and scalability for global healthcare providers.

Available on Microsoft Marketplace: The upcoming launch of Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 on Microsoft Azure Marketplace will provide healthcare organisations with easy access to powerful tools that support interoperability, accelerating digital transformation in healthcare worldwide.

“We’ve built a strong partnership with both M42 and Microsoft, aligned on our shared vision of accelerating the adoption of digital health innovation. Rhapsody Envoy Edge by M42 will make it easier, more efficient, and more effective for healthcare providers to access usable data that is needed to deliver better, more informed patient care,” stated Stuart Heavyside, Chief Revenue Officer of Rhapsody.

Arab Health attendees can visit the M42 booth located in Hall 6 – Gold Zone, Stand B30, to learn more about M42’s initiatives, groundbreaking healthcare solutions and collaborative opportunities.