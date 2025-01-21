M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence and technology, is set to lead conversations and debates on the critical areas for local and international collaboration to support global progress in healthcare at Arab Health 2025.

The four-day event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27th-30th January, under the theme “Where the World of Healthcare Meets”.

Building on this theme, M42 will focus discussions on the four ‘Ps’ (precision, prevention, prediction and partnership), and will dive deeper into key areas where it is leading and pioneering impactful disruption and delivering positive impact and patient outcomes.

As the Global Health Partner at the event, M42’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said that M42’s global health leadership sees it being at the forefront of initiatives that revolutionise healthcare and help create a healthier, more equitable world.

In a world where nations are facing rising healthcare costs, mounting pressures on health systems, and rising incidences of disease, he emphasised the urgent need to shift from reactive to preventive care models and come together to plug the global healthcare gaps.

Al Nowais said, “M42 provides a platform for local and international leaders to have a constructive dialogue and debate the most pressing issues impacting the healthcare landscape. At Arab Health, we are encouraging a dialogue, knowledge exchange and actionable collaboration, enabling stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem to come together and shape a more resilient, inclusive and technology-driven healthcare future.”

Throughout Arab Health 2025, visitors can engage with M42 experts through multiple platforms, including thought-provoking Continuing Medical education (CME) conferences provided by Cleveland Clinic in the US, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi experts, along with interactive panel discussions and fireside chats held at the M42 booth.