M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) M42, a global leader in AI-driven healthcare, will spearhead discussions at Arab Health 2025 to address critical global healthcare challenges.

As the Global Health Partner, M42 aims to foster local and international collaboration to advance preventive care and bridge global healthcare gaps.

M42 Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Hasan Jasem Al Nowais highlighted the need to shift from reactive to preventive care, leveraging technology to create a healthier, more equitable world.

Arab Health 2025, marking its 50th edition, will take place from 27th January at Conrad Dubai and Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets.’

M42’s programme will focus on the four ‘Ps’: precision, prevention, prediction, and partnership. The event will feature keynote speeches, panels, and interactive discussions, with contributions from Cleveland Clinic experts and industry leaders.

Al Nowais’s keynote, ‘The Urgent Case for Prevention in Today’s World,’ will open the event.

International speakers include Juvenescence CEO Richard Marshall, microsoft Global Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rhew, and BioIntelliSense CEO Dr. James Mault. Topics will cover genomics, AI, robotics, digital health, reproductive health, and longevity.

Cleveland Clinic will provide CME-accredited conferences on infection control, emergency medicine, general surgery, and other topics, led by experts such as Dr. Hidayath Ali Ansari and Dr. Tommaso Falcone. Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi emphasised the importance of innovation in advancing healthcare standards globally.

Arab Health 2025 offers a unique platform for global leaders to share expertise and drive meaningful advancements in healthcare delivery.