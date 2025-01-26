M42 To Lead Strategic Discussions On Medicine, Healthcare At Arab Health 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) M42, a global leader in AI-driven healthcare, will spearhead discussions at Arab Health 2025 to address critical global healthcare challenges.
As the Global Health Partner, M42 aims to foster local and international collaboration to advance preventive care and bridge global healthcare gaps.
M42 Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Hasan Jasem Al Nowais highlighted the need to shift from reactive to preventive care, leveraging technology to create a healthier, more equitable world.
Arab Health 2025, marking its 50th edition, will take place from 27th January at Conrad Dubai and Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets.’
M42’s programme will focus on the four ‘Ps’: precision, prevention, prediction, and partnership. The event will feature keynote speeches, panels, and interactive discussions, with contributions from Cleveland Clinic experts and industry leaders.
Al Nowais’s keynote, ‘The Urgent Case for Prevention in Today’s World,’ will open the event.
International speakers include Juvenescence CEO Richard Marshall, microsoft Global Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rhew, and BioIntelliSense CEO Dr. James Mault. Topics will cover genomics, AI, robotics, digital health, reproductive health, and longevity.
Cleveland Clinic will provide CME-accredited conferences on infection control, emergency medicine, general surgery, and other topics, led by experts such as Dr. Hidayath Ali Ansari and Dr. Tommaso Falcone. Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi emphasised the importance of innovation in advancing healthcare standards globally.
Arab Health 2025 offers a unique platform for global leaders to share expertise and drive meaningful advancements in healthcare delivery.
Recent Stories
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 202549 seconds ago
-
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA16 minutes ago
-
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition16 minutes ago
-
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan1 hour ago
-
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition2 hours ago
-
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 20242 hours ago
-
Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents3 hours ago
-
Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigation of Antarctica3 hours ago
-
Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 20243 hours ago
-
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals3 hours ago
-
UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 20243 hours ago