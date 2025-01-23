M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) M42, a global health leader, has created a new operating structure to drive innovation in healthcare, focus the business on strategic priorities and accelerate local and international business growth.

With the creation of four new platforms under M42, the new structure is designed to support M42's strategic growth ambitions, including organic and inorganic growth, expansion into new markets, the formation of impactful partnerships to plug global healthcare gaps, and harnessing AI to disrupt traditional healthcare systems.

M42 at the group level will focus on strategy, strategic mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, strategic human capital, legal, strategic communications, global procurement, and internal audit and risk.

The new operating model also includes the establishment of four platforms, which will operate with greater autonomy, responsibility, and accountability as they grow and fulfil the shared ambition of M42.

These include, firstly, the "Global Patient Care" platform, which operates 480 clinics across 26 countries and serves 15 million patients annually. Its comprehensive services include Renal Care, Outpatient and Chronic Disease Management, Diagnostics, Women's & Children's Health, Specialty Surgery, and Long-Term Care.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, currently CEO of M42's Diaverum and Acting Group COO of M42, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the platform.

Supporting this initiative, Dr. Ali Anees will serve as COO for Global Patient Care in the UAE and Bahrain; Dr. Mai Al Jaber will lead as CEO of Outpatient Care; Dr. Laila Abdel Wareth will serve as CEO of Diagnostics; and Dr. Summia Zaher will be the CEO of the Women & Children's Care cluster.

The second is the "Integrated Health Solutions", which concentrates on national programmes and population health.

This platform aims to address global health disparities through precise, preventive and predictive care. It will include M42's focus on Genomics, National Programmes, Biobank, Data Services, Environmental Sciences, and clinical research and trials. Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi will lead as Chief Executive Officer.

The third is the "Digital Health Solutions", which leverages successes like Malaffi. This platform will scale digital health innovations and AI-driven solutions to enhance patient outcomes, empower healthcare providers and ecosystems and improve healthcare access in the UAE and abroad. Kareem Shahin will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the platform.

The final is the "AI Life Sciences", which focuses on drug discovery and development. This pioneering platform will harness AI and partnerships across the life sciences value chain and focus on building M42's capabilities in space. Dr. Fahed will be the Acting CEO of the platform until a chief executive is appointed.

M42's continued focus on cloud, technology, and engineering will underpin all platforms and enable their delivery for people, communities, and nations.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, "M42's new operating model is more than a structural change; it's a strategic evolution of the business designed to unleash our full potential in global healthcare.

Our new structure will empower our platforms and people to seize growth opportunities and expand our footprint, accelerate innovation in healthcare and revolutionise healthcare systems globally. This is not just an evolution of M42; it's a defining chapter in our growth journey to positively impact lives locally and globally."