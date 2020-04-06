(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme will allocate some of the contributions received so far towards extra relief for Abu Dhabi’s health care sector.

The past week has seen businesses and individuals step up their support financially alongside many in-kind contributions for the benefit of Abu Dhabi and aid the current health and economic challenges.

Ma'an and the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi will coordinate together allocating funds to supply hospitals with essential resources needed for isolation and quarantine facilities in hotels.

The authority is also coordinating with specialised agencies and hotels to establish medical teams. Ma'an noted that a part of the financial contributions will be devoted to the purchase of an additional set of medical supplies and equipment including infection prevention, examination supplies, provision of meals, and transportation for the medical staff.

Some of the funds will be used to care for people in home quarantine, the authority explained, adding that part of the donations will be allocated to healthcare entities converting their facilities into isolation units.

DoH will conduct a thorough study of these entities to ensure they are meeting the necessary requirements under the current conditions, which are reviewed periodically and updated regularly based on updates from the Government.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Department of Health, said, "As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE has joined hands to ensure the safety and well-being of society. All working as one team, the healthcare sector is ready and fully capable to protect all members of the community and fight against the spread of the virus.

"Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme, reflects that in unison comes strength, our sincere gratitude and appreciation goes out to all the members of the community who continue to provide their support for the healthcare sector, and who remain fully committed to ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services for our nation," Al Kaabi added.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, said, "I continue to be humbled by the extraordinary public response to our ‘Together We Are Good’ programme. We will ensure that the money raised so far will be used in the most effective way possible and I am extremely grateful to all of our contributors from across the community."

"While our health care system is robust and continues to rise to the various challenges that present themselves, the unprecedented public support is testament to the unique community spirit that is manifesting itself in Abu Dhabi," she continued, adding, "As always our focus will continue to be on our how we can constantly meet the various social challenges we face and benefit Abu Dhabi and its citizens and residents."

Participants wishing to contribute financially can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED).

They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366.

Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032.

In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.