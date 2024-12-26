Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) have partnered to advance community engagement through a series of social initiatives and programmes in key sectors, including health, education and environment, supporting Abu Dhabi's efforts to promote a collaborative and cohesive society.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD); Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director-General of Ma'an; Ala'a Eraiqat, Group CEO of ADCB, and senior management members from both sides.

Al Khaili said that the agreement with ADCB allows the authority to expand its services in the emirate, better addressing the needs of citizens and expatriates in the community.

The agreement outlines that ADCB is set to provide an estimated financial contribution of AED25 million over the next five years, in which the entity will evaluate, manage and allocate their contributions towards social and environmental projects that align best with ADCB's values to achieve tangible impact that empowers the community.

Through this framework, ADCB will build on accurate and reliable reports that assess the effectiveness of the economic and social impact of each project and initiative, ensuring a solid social impact.

The partnership aims to enable organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their corporate social responsibility (CSR) or Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) while ensuring that 100% of funding is directed to dedicated social initiatives and causes identified in Abu Dhabi.

The authority recognises the contributions through the Abu Dhabi Social Responsibility Label, a government-recognised label demonstrating the corporates' commitment to CSR.

The collaboration also aims to encourage corporate volunteering and promote employee engagement in programmes and initiatives designed to benefit members and the community at large. The authority will actively identify meaningful volunteering opportunities for ADCB employees, encouraging their participation in initiatives that create a lasting positive impact.

ADCB will also aim to ensure that its resources are channelled towards social projects to achieve tangible impact and expand its financial literacy programmes to reach more individuals, empowering them to make informed financial decisions.

Al Ameri stated, "The authority empowers the private sector through innovative mechanisms to allocate contributions aimed at maximising social impact and deploy them to support social priorities more effectively."

"This collaboration marks another milestone in our journey towards a future of balanced economic growth and social responsibility. Ma'an stands as a highly professional model, adopting an innovative approach to community empowerment and focusing on achieving tangible social impact in line with our wise leadership's vision for sustainable development," Eraiqat said.