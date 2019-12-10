UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ma’an, Al Mubarakah Foundation To Expand Community Programme For Senior Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Ma’an, Al Mubarakah Foundation to expand community programme for senior citizens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, is expanding its "Journey of Generations" programme for senior citizens to more locations in Abu Dhabi as part of a new partnership with the Al Mubarakah Foundation.

The relaunch took place at Masdar Central Park in Khalifa City.

As part of the expansion, Al Ain and Al Dhafra in the Western Region will also host events in 2020 and 2021 for the first time.

"Journey of Generations" is the first project from Ma’an’s Community Engagement Programme, focused on integrating community seniors and celebrating their contribution to the community by pairing them with young volunteers to bridge the gap between the two generations.

The programme provided a platform for 55 senior citizens to walk together with volunteers at Yas Mall and share their stories as part of the pilot project in September and October. During the pilot, the seniors also completed medical check-ups and received advice from specialists at the Burjeel Hospital.

Sheikha Mozah bint Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Al Mubarakah Foundation board Chair, said, "We share the same belief as Ma’an in providing a better life for everyone in Abu Dhabi and by joining hands, we are committed to build on the success of the ‘Journey of Generations’ project.

As a non-profit organisation that aims to develop skills and abilities through community initiatives and partnerships, the youth in Abu Dhabi now have a fantastic opportunity to foster new bonds with senior citizens and residents and play a significant role in contributing to society."

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, said, "This is an important milestone in Ma’an’s work to roll out more social programmes and initiatives to Abu Dhabi's citizens and residents in an effort to engage the community in solving social challenges. Al Mubarakah Foundation is the perfect organisation to take this programme forward."

"It was great to see the warm reception for our pilot project. Many volunteers engaged with seniors and heard their stories, whether it was over a cup of coffee or by walking around Yas Mall. These moments and experiences meant a lot to everyone involved, showing seniors why they are valued and appreciated by the community," added Al Ameemi.

The project was a huge success owing to the support of event partners, Yas Mall, Burjeel Hospital, Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund, and Emirates Foundation.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Young Same Cuban Peso September October 2020 Family Event From Share

Recent Stories

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

22 minutes ago

Vivo’s V17 can now be pre-booked

33 minutes ago

Much awaited OLMTP hits the rails for trial run

35 minutes ago

Future of Pakistan, Kashmir interlinked: Masood Kh ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General affirms OIC’s support for ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah announced as ‘Guest of Honour’ at Guad ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.