Ma’an, Al Mubarakah Foundation to expand community programme for senior citizens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, is expanding its "Journey of Generations" programme for senior citizens to more locations in Abu Dhabi as part of a new partnership with the Al Mubarakah Foundation.

The relaunch took place at Masdar Central Park in Khalifa City.

As part of the expansion, Al Ain and Al Dhafra in the Western Region will also host events in 2020 and 2021 for the first time.

"Journey of Generations" is the first project from Ma’an’s Community Engagement Programme, focused on integrating community seniors and celebrating their contribution to the community by pairing them with young volunteers to bridge the gap between the two generations.

The programme provided a platform for 55 senior citizens to walk together with volunteers at Yas Mall and share their stories as part of the pilot project in September and October. During the pilot, the seniors also completed medical check-ups and received advice from specialists at the Burjeel Hospital.

Sheikha Mozah bint Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Al Mubarakah Foundation board Chair, said, "We share the same belief as Ma’an in providing a better life for everyone in Abu Dhabi and by joining hands, we are committed to build on the success of the ‘Journey of Generations’ project.

As a non-profit organisation that aims to develop skills and abilities through community initiatives and partnerships, the youth in Abu Dhabi now have a fantastic opportunity to foster new bonds with senior citizens and residents and play a significant role in contributing to society."

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, said, "This is an important milestone in Ma’an’s work to roll out more social programmes and initiatives to Abu Dhabi's citizens and residents in an effort to engage the community in solving social challenges. Al Mubarakah Foundation is the perfect organisation to take this programme forward."

"It was great to see the warm reception for our pilot project. Many volunteers engaged with seniors and heard their stories, whether it was over a cup of coffee or by walking around Yas Mall. These moments and experiences meant a lot to everyone involved, showing seniors why they are valued and appreciated by the community," added Al Ameemi.

The project was a huge success owing to the support of event partners, Yas Mall, Burjeel Hospital, Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund, and Emirates Foundation.