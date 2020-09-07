Ma’an, Al Mubarakah launch 2nd round of ‘Journey of Generations’ Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, in cooperation with the Al Mubarakah Foundation, has announced the launch of a new phase of the "Journey of Generations" programme, which enhances the interaction between senior citizens and residents with the younger generation in Abu Dhabi during the current health and economic conditions.

In this phase, organised in cooperation with the Al Mubarakah Foundation, Ma’an seeks to leverage remote communications between senior citizens and residents and volunteers from the younger generation. The activities of this initiative are planned to continue over 12 weeks in which the participants communicate either by phone calls or via video-calling platforms.

The adoption of virtual sessions represents a new shift in the direction of "Journey of Generations", which was launched last year and culminated in a large-scale event at Yas Mall that saw the participation of 55 senior citizens.

Sheikha Dr. Mozah bint Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Al Mubarakah Foundation board Chair, stressed the importance of this programme, as it reflects the directives of the UAE leadership regarding the care of senior citizens and residents and building bridges of communications between them and various segments of society. Sheikha Mozah also indicated that the programme embodies one of the core axes in the vision of the Al Mubarakah Foundation and Ma’an for the preparatory plan towards the next 50 years of the UAE.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma'an, said, "It has been a difficult time for all with the recent health and economic challenges and we still need to foster engagement and understanding across the whole community.

For senior citizens, this can be extremely tough and having been isolated for so long can sometimes have consequences that can affect their health and wellbeing."

Sheikha Mozah praised the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and their keenness to create an environment of exceptional social care for senior citizens and residents through which they can transfer their experiences and expertise to younger generations, interacting together to serve the nation and its future development.

She said that the second session will follow a carefully curated programme for interaction between volunteers and senior citizens and residents. In its second phase, the programme will also be extended to senior residents of various nationalities. She also pointed out that the initiative has organised an introductory workshop before the second phase kick-off for volunteers.

"This is why we have decided to continue the ‘Journey of Generations’ programme virtually, so elderly community members can interact and engage with our youth volunteers every week and share their experiences to mutual benefit," Al Ameemi added.