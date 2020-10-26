UrduPoint.com
Ma’an Grants Programme To Fund, Enhance Abu Dhabi Social Ventures

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, today unveiled its financial grant initiative, "Ma’an Grants Programme", which will provide funds to grow and enhance existing not-for-profit organisations and social enterprises, who are working towards the goal of elevating Abu Dhabi’s social and community development.

The Ma’an Grants Programme is in line with Ma’an’s key strategies to advance the growth and sustainability of a flourishing third sector in the emirate, comprised of organisations with value-driven goals as well as to promote a culture of giving and participation in civil society.

The Programme supports the Department of Community Development’s aims to grow the third sector, and Ma’an’s objective to drive social innovation and enable social ventures to activate a thriving third sector in Abu Dhabi.

As a Ghadan 21 initiative, Ma’an brings together the government, private sector and civil society to support a culture of social contribution and participation through its programmes.

Such as, the Social Investment Fund, which carried out the "Together We Are Good" programme, and the Ma’an Social Incubator and Accelerator programme, where Ma’an recently announced the winning teams of the third cycle for innovative solutions to strengthen family cohesion.

For the Ma’an Grants Programme, those eligible may apply for financial assistance to help build and develop their social impact towards achieving positive change by addressing key social priorities in Abu Dhabi.

The Authority will collaborate with successful grant recipients from the year-round open application to ensure these organisations make sustainable and measurable impact in the emirate, as well as build healthy and cohesive communities through their efforts.

