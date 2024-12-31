(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, to support social tech entrepreneurship and generate a lasting social impact in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Through the partnership, Ma'an will provide support, resources, mentorship, and opportunities to Hub71's social startups. The Authority will also help social enterprises by offering incentives such as the Social Certificate, Abu Dhabi's first governmental recognition certificate for businesses creating social impact in Abu Dhabi.

The certificate recognises the startups' contribution to developing sustainable solutions to social priorities and enhancing the wellbeing of the community.

Additionally, this collaboration enables social tech startups supported by Ma'an to join Hub71, offering them a gateway to solidify their presence in Abu Dhabi and scale globally. Startups who join Hub71's programme will have an opportunity to unlock in-kind and cash incentives as well as gain access to a vast network of corporate, government, and investment partners.

Ma'an and Hub71 will jointly explore developing and publishing reports on the social tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi to assess the landscape's current state and identify key players, funding availability, and regulatory environments, providing valuable insights for stakeholders.