Open Menu

Ma'an, Hub71 Collaborate To Boost Social Tech Entrepreneurship In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, to support social tech entrepreneurship and generate a lasting social impact in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Through the partnership, Ma'an will provide support, resources, mentorship, and opportunities to Hub71's social startups. The Authority will also help social enterprises by offering incentives such as the Social Certificate, Abu Dhabi's first governmental recognition certificate for businesses creating social impact in Abu Dhabi.

The certificate recognises the startups' contribution to developing sustainable solutions to social priorities and enhancing the wellbeing of the community.

Additionally, this collaboration enables social tech startups supported by Ma'an to join Hub71, offering them a gateway to solidify their presence in Abu Dhabi and scale globally. Startups who join Hub71's programme will have an opportunity to unlock in-kind and cash incentives as well as gain access to a vast network of corporate, government, and investment partners.

Ma'an and Hub71 will jointly explore developing and publishing reports on the social tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi to assess the landscape's current state and identify key players, funding availability, and regulatory environments, providing valuable insights for stakeholders.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Ma'an Government

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

34 minutes ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

35 minutes ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

37 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

50 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

1 hour ago
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

1 hour ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

1 hour ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

1 hour ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East