Open Menu

Ma’an Launches Initiative To Recognise Community Giving In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Ma’an launches initiative to recognise community giving in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, has announced the launch of its label, “From the Community to the Community”, which commemorates community giving and participation in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and announcing 2025 as the “Year of Community”, is designed to highlight the invaluable contributions made by individuals and organisations who have played a vital role in funding transformative social projects in Abu Dhabi.

The label serves as a physical tribute to collective community effort with plaques placed on diverse social projects, underscoring the culture of giving in the UAE.

By labelling key community-driven projects across the city, the Authority aims to unite individuals, organisations, and communities in addressing societal challenges and driving meaningful change. The label commemorates the tangible impact of community contributions and recognises the Authority’s partner-led projects.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said, “The launch of ‘From the Community to the Community’, coinciding with the announcement that 2025 is the ‘Year of Community’ in the UAE reflects our commitment to fostering values of shared responsibility, highlighting the Authority’s role in driving social development.

We are committed to connecting the government, private entities, social enterprises, and non-profits, and work hand-in-hand with our partners in launching impactful projects that address pressing social priorities in the city. The initiative stands as a testament of our dedication to underlining the importance of driving community engagement and participation to inspire future generations.”

“From The Community To The Community” commemorates the Authority’s solutions to social priorities including providing school tuition assistance and school development, building treatment centres, building social clubs, creating facilities for halfway houses, and developing community parks.

Contributions can be made quickly and easily via https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/en/projects or through the dedicated mobile app which is available on both Apple and Android devices, in addition to bank transfers or via ATM machines.

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Apple Government

Recent Stories

FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final app ..

FAB End of Service Benefits Funds secure final approval

5 minutes ago
 SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries ..

SEC approves 1st batch of land grant beneficiaries for 2025

5 minutes ago
 Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripar ..

Masdar, TAQA, Eni sign agreement to support tripartite initiative

5 minutes ago
 Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus ..

Dubai DET signs strategic partnership with Amadeus to foster innovation in trave ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of ..

Pakistani man sets himself on fire on premises of Lahore High Court for justice

11 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary C ..

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee members

19 minutes ago
Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discus ..

Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

20 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in E ..

20 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAM ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAMA

20 minutes ago
 The Photographers’ Perspective: Pushing Creative ..

The Photographers’ Perspective: Pushing Creative Boundaries with the vivo X200 ..

31 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of O ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pa ..

38 minutes ago
 Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect ..

Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islama ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East