Ma’an launches ‘Together We Are Good’ programme as part of national effort in face of current health challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd March 2020 (WAM) - The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an today launched the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme to provide the community with the chance to support Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to address the current health and economic challenges.

The programme stimulates social responsibility through opening the door for financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies.

‘Together We Are Good’ is the first project of Ma’an’s recently launched ‘Social Fund’, the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges. The programme directs contributions according to priorities and in cooperation with relevant partners, with priority given to medical and educational aid and food supplies.

Participants wishing to contribute financially can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366. Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: "As the world continues to go through extraordinary and unprecedented times, the UAE remains in a strong position to mitigate risks and limit the impact of global challenges on the national economy and the health and wellbeing of everyone thanks to the early precautionary measures taken by our leadership.

"It is imperative for individuals, the private sector and the civil community to join and support the government’s efforts to ensure that the nation continues to be on the right path to get out of this crisis with minimal losses.

"We are confident that our society, with its diverse and multiple backgrounds, is capable of forming an inspiring model from the UAE to the world in the face of the current health challenges."

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, urged the community to stand together on a shared platform of compassion and kindness to overcome the current challenges.

She said: "This is the time for our community to show the strength of our solidarity and unity. We urge individuals, the private sector, and civil society to think about how to contribute with us. Support will not be limited, and anyone who believes that they are able to contribute can contact us."

She added: "The Social Fund is prepared to receive contributions of any size, whether big or small, and we will continue to work tirelessly with our government partners to distribute resources based on priorities.

"We are confident of our ability to overcome these difficult circumstances by working together, hand in hand. We can all contribute to the efforts being made to face this global challenge, and to express the spirit of solidarity with which the UAE has come to be b known."