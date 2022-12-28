Ma’an Organises Its Latest 'Community Clean Up!' Day In Shawamekh And Shamkhah

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an hosted its latest initiative “Community Clean Up!”, in Shawamekh and Shamkhah areas on Saturday, 24th December.

The programme reflects Ma’an's drive to support sustainable lifestyles in Abu Dhabi community through voluntary participation and efforts that can have positive and continuous social impacts that will benefit all citizens and residents.

Through “Community Clean Up!”, volunteers will target specific areas in Abu Dhabi to collect recyclable materials, which will then be processed and redistributed as a means of both cleaning the emirate and giving back to the community.

Volunteers will have the chance to organise the event, clean the selected sites, and help in sorting and recycling the collected materials.

Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director of Community Engagement and Volunteering Sector, said, “Our latest 'Community Clean Up!' event represents Ma'an's dedication to initiating an emirate-wide cultural transformation through voluntary contributions to the community that deliver sustainable social impacts and benefit all segments of society.”