UrduPoint.com

Ma’an Organises Its Latest 'Community Clean Up!' Day In Shawamekh And Shamkhah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 05:45 PM

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh and Shamkhah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an hosted its latest initiative “Community Clean Up!”, in Shawamekh and Shamkhah areas on Saturday, 24th December.

The programme reflects Ma’an's drive to support sustainable lifestyles in Abu Dhabi community through voluntary participation and efforts that can have positive and continuous social impacts that will benefit all citizens and residents.

Through “Community Clean Up!”, volunteers will target specific areas in Abu Dhabi to collect recyclable materials, which will then be processed and redistributed as a means of both cleaning the emirate and giving back to the community.

Volunteers will have the chance to organise the event, clean the selected sites, and help in sorting and recycling the collected materials.

Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director of Community Engagement and Volunteering Sector, said, “Our latest 'Community Clean Up!' event represents Ma'an's dedication to initiating an emirate-wide cultural transformation through voluntary contributions to the community that deliver sustainable social impacts and benefit all segments of society.”

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Ma'an December Event All

Recent Stories

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

16 minutes ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

31 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

46 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

2 hours ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.