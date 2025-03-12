Ma’an releases its community contribution report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, has announced the release of its community contribution report for 2024, transparently demonstrating the impact of diverse social projects supported by the Authority to drive Abu Dhabi’s social development.

Over the past year, the Authority drove funding to key social partners who led the launch of 51 impactful projects across the social, health, education, environment and infrastructure sectors, aimed at addressing pressing social priorities in the city of Abu Dhabi. These projects are led by various partners including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Mubadala Foundation, Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Noor Centre, among others.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an commented, “Established to drive community engagement and build a culture of giving, The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an plays an integral role in enhancing the quality of life for community members in Abu Dhabi. In the “Year of Community”, the Authority’s evolving growth is evident in its year-on-year increase in community contributions, a further testament of its dedication to building a collaborative community that supports one another.”

Faisal Al Hmoudi, Social Investment Fund Executive Director at the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said, “As the government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, we are dedicated to channelling contributions towards social projects led by our partners across various sectors to promote community development and build a cooperative, active and inclusive society. We remain committed to building partnerships across key sectors, amplifying the reach and impact of social projects to drive positive change and maximise long-term benefits for our community. By fostering the values of shared responsibility and community giving among community members, we build a thriving community in Abu Dhabi.”

A total of AED98.6 million of community contributions was allocated across several sectors, benefiting various community groups including People of Determination, senior citizens, orphans, students, patients, amongst others.

A substantial portion was allocated towards the health sector, with a total of AED36.8 million to support 9 projects for social healthcare services.

The social sector received AED33.6 million through 26 projects to address social priorities, including empowering community groups in Abu Dhabi, to be active members of the community.

A significant portion, AED20 million was allocated towards the education sector, divided across 8 projects. These projects were launched to provide quality education and enhance educational opportunities, emphasising the Authority’s dedication towards enhancing the education sector.

Lastly, AED8.2 million was dedicated to the environment and infrastructure sector, funding 8 projects aimed at promoting sustainable development, preserving the environment, and enhancing infrastructure.

In addition, through ATM, ADPAY, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Botim platform and contribution kiosks, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has successfully raised AED2.7 million in funds, distributed across 4 different project and benefiting multiple community groups.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an connects the government, private entities, social enterprises, and non-profits to raise and deploys funds towards partner-led initiatives to support social projects and programmes that address key societal priorities and directly impact the community. Moreover, the Authority supports the private sector in achieving their Corporate Social Responsibility goals by connecting them with key societal projects.

The Authority is committed to building a culture of giving by actively engaging community members in funding social projects that will in return be deployed back to the community to drive social development.

Contributions can be made via https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/en/projects or through the dedicated mobile app which is available on both Apple and Android devices, in addition to bank transfers or via ATMs.