Ma’an Seeks To Raise AED15 Million For Two New Campaigns On Contribution Platform

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, announced the launch of two fundraising campaigns on its pioneering contribution platform, while fostering awareness of efforts to promote organ donations and support orphans, with the goal of raising AED15 million.

As Abu Dhabi’s official fundraising site, Ma’an’s contribution platform is dedicated to harnessing the nation’s generosity and supporting the culture of social contribution and participation. The platform enables socially engaged companies and individuals to donate to strategic projects and programmes that meet Abu Dhabi’s specific needs.

The National Programme for Organs and Tissues Donations is a pioneering initiative that facilitates donations and saves the lives of those in need. The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, is a strategic partner of the programme, which is one of the two campaigns supported on the platform.

The platform seeks to raise contributions to cover costs related to organ transplants and promote the culture of organ donations within the community. Contributions will be used to fund operations and purchase medicines for beneficiaries throughout their recovery period.

The second campaign is the Orphan’s Support Programme, which supports orphans in Abu Dhabi, empowers them, and eases their integration into the community.

It also aims to offer orphans social support through tailored educational and family support programmes. Contributions will be used to cover educational expenses, marriage expenses and other expenses related to purchasing a new house and graduating from family care.

The two campaigns are in line with Abu Dhabi’s social priorities related to family, community and social cohesion, as well as education and the development of skills.

Commenting on the programme, Fahad Al Ahbabi, Acting Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at Ma’an, said, "As an organisation that aims to find solutions to pressing social challenges in creative and innovative ways and enrich people’s lives for the better, we are delighted to be launching the National Programme for Organs and Tissues Donations and the Orphan’s Support Programme initiatives."

Dr. Ali Abdul Kareem Al Obaidli, Group Chief Academic Affairs Officer at SEHA and Chief Medical Officer at SEHA Kidney Care, added, "We are so honoured to be supported by Ma’an and its contribution platform, with our first phase of collaboration raising funds to cover the cost of organ donations and transplants not covered by medical insurance or government support. It will also encourage organ donations within the UAE community."

Contribute today by visiting fundraise.maan.gov.ae and clicking on "Contribute Now."

