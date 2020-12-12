Ma’an to enrol 50 beneficiaries for financial literacy programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, launched its new initiative "Ghaya", a financial literacy programme aimed at enhancing knowledge of financial management.

Through cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, 50 of its beneficiaries are to be enrolled on the inaugural initiative on 13th December, 2020, in addition to other participants from the public.

Ghaya, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market academy, and London Institute of Banking & Finance, takes participants on a financial journey, equipping participants with the skills to manage their money more efficiently. It focuses on different areas including how to save, how to live within your means and what your suitable investment options are. The programme is being delivered by specialised volunteers that are recruited in partnership with UAE Banks Federation.

As part of its efforts to enhance the financial literacy of the families benefiting from its support, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority has been nominating its beneficiaries to participate in the programme, as the initiative enhances financial planning at personal and family levels for the participants. The programme will be personalised and relevant to nationals living in Abu Dhabi.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General at Ma’an, said, "Ghaya is Ma’an’s latest initiative designed to support individuals who aim to successfully manage their finances.

Through collaborating with the SSA, we can identify and prioritise those who need it most. The SSA will be enlisting the beneficiaries who would benefit most from the initiative and will become brand ambassadors, helping to create community engagement as the initiative matures, aiding those on their journey, providing insightful advice with other members from different walks of life, promoting goodwill and behavioural change."

Abdulla Hamid Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said, "This initiative is in line with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority’s efforts aimed at promoting strong living standards for Emirati families, benefitting from the social support programme."

"We are pleased to have 50 beneficiaries joining the Ghaya for the next three months to enrich their knowledge on the principles of financial management and enable them to effectively manage their expenditures, to achieve sustainable financial stability and contribute to the development and cohesion of society."

Individuals who would like to be part of Ghaya in the future can send an email to ghaya@maan.gov.ae and those who want to volunteer can register at: www.volunteers.ae/ghayapublic