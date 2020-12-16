(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) In response to the societal challenge of priority environmental pressures in Abu Dhabi, The Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an) has announced the launch and theme of its fourth cohort of Ma’an’s Social Incubator (MSI), which will focus on the environment.

Applications are now open for social entrepreneurs to develop sustainable solutions to help protect the environment within Abu Dhabi following the themes of biodiversity conservation, Single-Use Plastics, Recycling and Effective and Sustainable Ecotourism in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) reported 13 million tonnes of plastic entering oceans every year and a huge 9.8 million tonnes of solid waste in the emirate. These statistical examples are why Ma’an has partnered with the EAD to address these pressing challenges.

Ma’an will encourage social entrepreneurs who can deliver evidence-based social impact. It also seeks to grow Abu Dhabi’s third sector through supporting not-for-profits and social enterprises to contribute to the development of strong, active and connect communities.

Ma’an will shortlist the 10 winning social start-ups to ensure they are correctly implemented and have a positive impact on the environment.

As part of the MSI, Ma’an will invest more than AED2 million in this cycle and support the social entrepreneurs, who will undergo a 90-day training programme to develop their innovative ideas into strong business ventures.

Since its launch in 2019, the MSI programme has helped develop solutions for People of Determination, improve the mental wellbeing for individuals and enhance the cohesiveness and unity of families in Abu Dhabi.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, said, "Ma’an Social Incubator is one of Ma’an’s key pillars, empowering entrepreneurs, which will, in turn, strengthen the emirate’s third sector, whilst addressing Abu Dhabi’s social priorities.

"By providing social entrepreneurs with the resources and the support they need to grow their idea into an enterprise or not-for-profit association, solutions to Abu Dhabi’s social, cultural and environmental challenges can be developed.

"With the theme of this cohort of Ma’an’s Social Incubator being ‘Environment’, this is an opportunity to make a big difference to our beautiful home and I encourage social entrepreneurs to step forward and be part of this fantastic experience that will benefit Abu Dhabi.

"The Ma’an Social Incubator has already achieved three successful cohorts with 30 social start-ups impacting more than 15,000 beneficiaries with their creative and inventive solutions to Abu Dhabi’s social challenges and we look forward to supporting more in this cycle."

Applications are open until 13th February, 2021, with shortlisted teams invited to pitch to a judging panel in March 2021. The 10 winning teams will then be selected and undergo the programme from March to June 2021.

Each team will be eligible to receive milestone funding, released at key milestones achievements, as well as a monthly stipend based on predetermined criteria. Applicants must be 18 and above, living in the UAE, or willing to relocate to Abu Dhabi.

Social entrepreneurs can apply for the Ma’an Social Incubator by visiting maan.gov.ae/maan-social-incubator/.