ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) the Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, announced that it will use the funds contributed to its ‘Together We Are Good’ programme to help families and individuals most in need across four key areas: education, food supplies, health support and basic needs. It called on those seeking assistance for education support to call a hotline or register their request for relief on a specially created microsite.

Over the last three weeks, residents of Abu Dhabi have come together in an unprecedented way to offer financial and in-kind contributions to help ease the effects of the current health and economic situation. Now, the search will begin for the most deserving beneficiaries to ensure this money is used to help the members of the community most in need.

Those in need of relief are being asked to inform Ma’an about their requirements through a special helpline (800-3088) or its specially created microsite (togetherwearegood.ae).

Starting with education support initially, beneficiaries will get assistance in due course across three other key areas of relief: health support; food supplies, as well as basic needs.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, said: "Through the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme, people from all walks of life across Abu Dhabi have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in unprecedented times. The sheer number of financial and in-kind contributions that have been pledged show our residents’ desire help each other through the biggest health and economic challenge of a generation.

"We will now use these contributions to provide support to those most in need and, while the situation is dynamic, we will endeavour to prioritise the most deserving families and individuals so they are receiving timely assistance to help them through these difficult times.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ funds will help rebuild the lives of many."

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, added: "While we have received thousands of contributions and in-kind donations so far, we do ask that all Abu Dhabi residents continue to come together and offer whatever assistance they can to ensure that our entire community supports each other."

For those wishing to avail of the Together We Are Good education support assistance, please call our toll-free number 800-3088 or visit togetherwearegood.ae.

Announcements with further details on this initiative will be made in the coming days.

Participants wishing to contribute financially to ‘Together We Are Good’ can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366.

Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.