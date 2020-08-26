Maâ€™anâ€™s â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ Programme thanks generous contributors as it marks over 100 days of true giving in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th August 2020 (WAM) - Maâ€™anâ€™s â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme, which embodies the humanitarian values of cooperation and community spirit, has raised AED1 billion â€“ with over AED438 million in funds and over AED600 million donated in-kind â€“ in more than 100 days of true giving and real community spirit, that saw over 30,000 contributions received, which has provided much needed assistance for more than 400,000 people across the whole of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Made possible by the generosity and kindness of contributors that provided funds and in-kind support, the initiative reflects the values â€‹â€‹of the Authority of Social Contribution and its strategic goals of consolidating the principles of community unity, inspired by the Authorityâ€™s founding mandate to create a more inclusive society by encouraging participation and enhancing cooperation between sectors to develop innovative solutions to the challenges facing society.

The focus was on supporting the whole of Abu Dhabi and to provide a proactive response to help fellow citizens and residents - the first of its kind and one of the most important programmes to realise the spirit of true giving.

Staying true to Maâ€™anâ€™s core values, the programme employed a community-centered approach centred around togetherness and collective action through a systematic and coordinated humanitarian response.

The generosity on display from whole Abu Dhabi community came together to contribute, and thousands of people pledged their time as volunteers, changing the paradigm of social support programmes and setting a new standard of community response to future challenges.

Through the millions of Dirhams donated and thousands of in-kind contributions received, the funds have been put towards providing medical and educational support as well as food supplies and basic needs, according to the social priorities of the Government of Abu Dhabi, as well as collaborations with some of the leading private and public entities.

The programme has achieved incredible results that positively impacted the lives of people in Abu Dhabi. Among the achievements are the distributions of over 27 million healthy meals to workers across 35 complexes in the Emirate, as well as 1,744 front-line medical workers benefiting from accommodation rooms at hotels and villas.

More than 20,000 food baskets of high quality, nutritious and healthy essential food and kitchen cupboard items including rice, pasta, dates, beans, tea, jam and noodles, were distributed benefiting more than 40,000 people.

In addition, 24 government entities have stepped forward to donate over 4,000 laptops and tablets to help support children continue their education at home, while the programme has financially supported more than 8,000 students to ensure continuity of education.

Employees from Mubadala, Arkan and Emriates Steel also donated part of their monthly salaries to the programme. With 96 community groups also contributing and over 6,000 people volunteering, the â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme reflects the true values of social cohesion and unity in Abu Dhabi.

Following these accomplishments, the over 100 Day milestone provides an opportunity to build on this success as the government continues its efforts towards normalising social and economic life for people and businesses across the country.

The UAE has taken significant steps to address the current challenges such as conducting the highest level of testing in the world, moving swiftly to close schools by switching to online learning as well as focusing on preparing to facilitate the restoration of international connectivity.

These are in addition to reopening shopping malls and restaurants at reduced capacity in Abu Dhabi, observing social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said: "I am proud of the rapid response shown by all members of the UAE community during the past hundred days by achieving the goals for which it was established: to provide a dignified life for both citizens and residents."

He added: "We should all be proud of what we have achieved to date having accomplished the aims of the campaign, and we look forward to building a legacy for future generations in the field of social support and cementing the concept of community spirit, with enhanced responsibility and participation, so our citizens and residents can live a better life at all times, whatever the circumstances."

The Chairman of the Department of Community Development thanked the UAE community for the demonstration of social cohesion and unity in times of crisis, and offered his gratitude for all contributions made to the â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme, whether in-kind or financial contributions or through giving their time across the many volunteering opportunities.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Maâ€™an added: "Every day during the past few months, I have been continually moved, impressed and astounded by the depth and strength of the response from everyone in Abu Dhabi, from individuals and organisations. These unprecedented times have forged an unprecedented display of community spirit and togetherness.

"To have sustained such positive momentum and to have helped so many people was beyond what we thought possible, and, through our unity and selfless actions, we have created a wonderful legacy that we can all justifiably be proud of. I would like to offer my sincere gratitude to everyone that participated as we approach the important 100 Days milestone and look to a more positive future for all."

As we approach over 100 Days of giving, the Authority is calling out to the community to help celebrate this remarkable initiative and for them to share their own personal stories through â€˜#100DaysMaanâ€™ hashtag.

Whether itâ€™s pride in our medical workers, or our sense of social unity, it offers a chance for everyone in Abu Dhabi to tell their stories and provide a platform for people to share their personal experiences, as well as inform others why the Emirate is a special place to live during challenging times.

The â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme is the first project of Maâ€™anâ€™s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions from the community to tackle pressing social challenges.

Participants wishing to contribute financially to â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.