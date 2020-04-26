UrduPoint.com
Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme Provides Electric Golf Carts To Abu Dhabi Health Testing Facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme has delivered eight rented electric golf carts, using financial contributions it received, to four new coronavirus, COVID-19, test centres across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, extended this support when Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, requested Ma'sn to equip first responders and healthcare workers with vital resources to help facilitate easier movement within the testing centres.

Ma’an was able to map their requirements and match them to deliver the carts to the sites, said a press release issued by Ma’an on Sunday.

FGF General Transport, a vehicle recovery company, offered to organise the transport of the golf carts for free from Anantara’s Qasr Al Sarab resort in the western region to the COVID-19 test facilities at Al Wathba Centre, Al Bahia Centre, Al Haili Centre and Asharaej Centre.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges.

It channels the community’s efforts towards the present health and economic challenges and uses the contributions to provide additional relief to the health sector, food packages to those in quarantine and education assistance to families.

Faris Mazroui, Owner FGF General Transport, added: "Our contribution in these exceptional circumstances was simply a national duty and a social responsibility. We must unite our efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Participants wishing to contribute financially can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED 1000), 6678 (500 AED), 6683 (100 AED) and 6658 (50 AED).

They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering, in-kind, and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366.

Transfers can also be made via First Abu Dhabi Bank using the IBAN number: AE100351011003988349032. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts, said the press release.

