Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme supports workers living in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Workers living in Abu Dhabi are set to benefit from a range of in-kind contributions coordinated by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

Meals will be provided to workers during Ramadan, thanks to Ma’an’s ‘Together We Share’ initiative launched this week. The programme will provide nutritious meals to workers across 35 complexes in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, Ma’an will organise the distribution of 6,410 blankets generously provided by Etihad Airways, as well as thousands of boxes of tissues for workers living in Workers Residential City in Mussafah and a complex in Hameem. Four fully kitted-out caravans will also be provided for use as office space to enable staff to adhere to social distancing measures more easily.

Ma’an has collaborated with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, to arrange for deliveries of personal gift bags to workers currently in isolation in Emirates Humanitarian City. The gift bags include hygiene kits, towels and other items that will improve workers’ morale.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, SEHA Group Readiness and Business Continuity Director, said: "We are very proud to cooperate with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, and we highly value the difference that ‘Together We Are Good’ is making to the community. We believe the programme enhances our Emirati values of giving and generosity, and relies on the social responsibility of all community members, bringing people together in order to meet and overcome the current health and economic challenges."

The contributions have been made by leading organisations, having offered their products for as an in-kind contribution through the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. It channels the community’s efforts towards the present health and economic challenges and, to date, contributions have been used to provide additional relief to the health sector, food packages to those in quarantine and education assistance to families.

The collaboration with ZonesCorp, the largest operator of purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, is the first initiative from ‘Together We Are Good’ directly targeting assistance to workers in Abu Dhabi.

The products supplied by Fine Hygienic Holding will benefit 15,000 labour workers in Mussafah and 9,000 labour workers in Hameem.

James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, said: "We are proud to cooperate with Ma’an and provide support in the current situation. It requires all of us to join hands and not focus on our profits but reflect on our shared humanity. We are delighted to contribute to affected groups by providing our products, especially to the labour workers living in Abu Dhabi."

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Acting Director-General of ZonesCorp, said: "As part of the continuous preventive measures taken by the government, we are honoured to cooperate with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in overcoming the current health and economic challenges. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Fine and Iron Station Smithery & Turnery for their generous contributions aiming to ensure the health and safety of the staff of various companies and factories based in our economic zone.

"Our economic zones currently include 30 labour residential cities with the capacity to host 420,000 workers, and they are designed according to the highest standards. We believe that the health of human capital is a priority, and we are keen to exert efforts to ensure our employees’ safety."

Mohammed Anwar Shammas, CEO of Iron Station Smithery & Turnery in Al Ain, which provided the four caravans for workers’ use, added: "My message to residents of the UAE, expats and locals, is we should all work together to make sure that our society is safe. This is the time to support our country to guarantee that we all come out of the current situation safely.

"I was inspired by the contributions made by other entities during these times, like the hotels who have been donating rooms. The idea behind my contribution was that these caravans can give full isolation and luxury living as if you were in a hotel room while at the same time being completely isolated.

"My aim is to encourage the culture of shared responsibility and giving among new entrepreneurs and business owners. It is very important that we as business owners contribute regardless of the circumstances."

Participants wishing to contribute financially to ‘Together We Are Good’ can send SMS messages to 6670 (AED1000), 6678 (500AED), 6683 (100AED) and 6658 (50AED). They can also call 8005-MAAN for volunteering and in-kind and financial contributions above AED 1,000 or send messages on WhatsApp on 0543055366. In-kind contributions include equipment, buildings, services, and time as well as expert volunteering efforts.